Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Confirms Season 2 Release Window with New Visual

✖

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid has confirmed its release window for Season 2 with a new key visual! Following its announcement back in 2019, the production behind the new season is now in full swing with Kyoto Animation bouncing back from its tragic setbacks last Summer. Late last Summer, Kyoto Animation confirmed that the second season of this fan favorite anime would be making its debut some time in 2021, but the newest update for the new episodes has narrowed down the release to a Summer 2021 date. More specifically, it will be premiering in July.

Although there is no specific release date for the new season just yet, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid still has a lot to show to fans with a new key visual for the second season. This new key visual also gives us our first look at the newest addition to the cast of characters for the season, Iruru, who fans might recognize from Coolkyousinnjya's original manga release.

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid's second season is officially titled Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S (with the S standing for "Super Supreme Second life Starts"), and the cast from the first season are all set to return. The staff behind the new season is still under wraps as of this writing, but it's likely that the same crew will be coming back for the new episodes as well.

The first season of the series was one of the biggest debuts of 2017, but now it's a much more jam packed year full of some major returns that fans have been waiting quite a while for. Regardless, it's already clear from fan response that this new season will be a major hit as well. But what do you think?

Ready for Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid to return this Summer? What did you think of the first season? How are you liking this new character so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!