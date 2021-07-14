Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Cosplay Brings Tohru to Life

✖

One awesome cosplay for Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid has brought Miss Koabyashi's titular dragon maid, Tohru, to life! Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid first made its big anime debut back in 2017, and Coolkyousinnjya's original manga series has only gotten much more attention in the years since. Now that's set to continue once more as Kyoto Animation has finally returned with a second season of the anime as part of the Summer 2021 anime schedule. This new season has already kicked off, and has reunited fans with familiar fan favorites like Tohru and Kobayashi.

With the second season of the series now underway, fans have begun to see some changes in Tohru as she's still continuing to live her life as Kobayashi's maid but is also looking to explore more options outside of their home for herself. This has put her against a surprising new character, and now she's got some major competition for fans' favorite characters in the series overall. But artist @kqueentsun on Instagram has proved why Tohru belongs at the top with some awesome cosplay! Check it out below:

If you wanted to check out Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid's newest season, the series is currently airing new episodes on a weekly basis in Japan and will be releasing in other countries through Crunchyroll. You can find the first season of the series available there as well, and Crunchyroll begins to describe the second season as such, "The wacky Dragon Maid is back again! A strange turn of events leads the Dragon, Tohru, to work as Miss Kobayashi's maid."

The season's synopsis continues as such, "She occasionally (that's a lie, she often) causes trouble for her beloved Miss Kobayashi while blending into human society and splendidly (that's a lie, only mediocrely) carrying out her maid duties. Her fellow dragons, Kanna, Lucoa, Fafnir, and Elma all find their own places to fit in as well and enjoy interspecies interactions with the humans. Yet while they're all enjoying that laid-back and occasionally turbulent left, the threat of a new Dragon swoops down upon Miss Kobayashi."

Are you glad to see Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid return for its second season after such a long time away? How are you liking the new season so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about the series and everything else anime in the comments!