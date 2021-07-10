Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Debuts Season 2 Opening, Ending: Watch

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid debuted a new opening and ending theme sequence for its big Season 2 return! Although it was announced to be in the works a few years back, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid has finally returned for new episodes as part of the jam packed Summer 2021 anime season. This new season is officially known as Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S (where the "S" stands for "Super Supreme Second life Starts"), and that "Supreme Second life" comes through immediately with the new pair of theme sequences we get for the anime.

The new opening theme for Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S is titled "Ai no Supreme!" as performed by Fhana, and you can check it out in the video above from Kyoto Animation's official YouTube channel. The new ending theme for the second season is titled "Maid With Dragons" as performed by Super Chorogons, and you can check it out in the video below. The new season's just getting started, so now is the time to jump in!

If you wanted to check out Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid's newest season, the series is currently airing new episodes on a weekly basis in Japan and will be releasing in other countries through Crunchyroll. There's already a brand new dragon in the mix shaking things up in a huge way, and that's only from the season premiere released so far! They offer the first season as well if you wanted to catch up, and Crunchyroll officially describes the newest season of the series as such:

"The wacky Dragon Maid is back again! A strange turn of events leads the Dragon, Tohru, to work as Miss Kobayashi's maid. She occasionally (that's a lie, she often) causes trouble for her beloved Miss Kobayashi while blending into human society and splendidly (that's a lie, only mediocrely) carrying out her maid duties. Her fellow dragons, Kanna, Lucoa, Fafnir, and Elma all find their own places to fit in as well and enjoy interspecies interactions with the humans. Yet while they're all enjoying that laid-back and occasionally turbulent left, the threat of a new Dragon swoops down upon Miss Kobayashi."

