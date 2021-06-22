Crunchyroll Announces First Additions to Summer 2021 Anime Lineup

✖

Crunchyroll has announced the first additions to their anime line up for the Summer 2021 anime season! The final episodes of the Spring 2021 anime season have begun to air, and while there are still a few lingering series that will have one episode left to go, the slate is being cleared for the next major season of new releases. Unlike Summer 2020 however, which was at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, this next season of offerings will be a lot more packed with both new and returning series that fans will have to keep track of.

With the Summer 2021 anime season officially kicking off next month, Crunchyroll has announced their first batch of licenses for the upcoming schedule. Not only will we see some big returns such as the second season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, but we'll see the premiere of brand new series such as the collaborative effort with Adult Swim, Fena: Pirate Princess. The first additions to Crunchyroll's Summer 2021 schedule are as follows:

Fena: Pirate Princess

Girlfriend, Girlfriend

Peach Boy Riverside

The Aquatope on White Sand

The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S

I'm Standing on a Million Lives Season 2

Idolish7 Third Beat!

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 2

These new additions to the schedule for the Summer 2021 anime season will be joining the Spring 2021 series that will be continuing straight through with another cour like My Hero Academia's fifth season, Tokyo Revengers, Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun's second season, and To Your Eternity. This is far from the only new offerings Crunchyroll will be offering this Summer, and they confirmed that more new anime announcements will be revealed in the coming weeks.

But even with this first slate of additions, it's clear that the Summer 2021 anime season is going to have quite a lot for fans to keep an eye out for beginning this July. So that means not only will we have to keep up with the series hanging on from the Spring, but a whole new wave of new additions.