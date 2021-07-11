Miss Kobayashi Dragon's Maid Honors Fallen Kyoto Animation Director with Posthumous Credit

✖

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid has been waiting on the sidelines for some time now, but it will not stay there for much longer. Following its anime debut in January 2017, the hit anime has grown a cult following that Kyoto Animation has come to love. And of course, the series is showing that same love to its late series director ahead of its new season.

If you did not know, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid is about to bring a new series to life, and Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S promises to revive the cute series. The show's return comes on the heels of a delay that was put into place following the tragic attack on Kyoto Animation. It was there the series' director Yasuhiro Takemoto lost his life, but he is still being honored in this upcoming season.

Yasuhiro Takemoto is credited posthumously as Series Director in Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S pic.twitter.com/ykymoeosYL — Blick Winkel⁉️(H. Anthony Israel) (@blockwonkel) July 7, 2021

The director is being given a posthumous credit on the upcoming anime alongside Tatsuya Ishihara. Takemoto is the one who defined Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid several years ago with its colorful palate and charming characters. At the time of the Kyoto Animation attack, there is no doubt Takemoto was anticipating the anime's return, and his work family strove to recognize his vision with this new series.

For anyone unfamiliar with Takemoto, the artist-director was influential within Kyoto Animation given his tenure. Takemoto made his big break as a director by overseeing Full Metal Panic: Fumoffu before working on other series like The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, Lucky Star, Hyouka, and more. During his time at Kyoto Animation, Takemoto also took the reigns on Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid, and he did so up until his death on July 18, 2019. The director was killed alongside 35 others during a targeted arson that injured 33 others at the studio.

