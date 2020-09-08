Mob Psycho 100 Is Going Viral Thanks to a Political Tweet from Eric Trump

✖

It isn't every day you see Mob Psycho 100 trending online, and it is pretty rare to see it go viral when it isn't in season. The hit show may be one of the bigger titles in the industry, but it takes something big to get the fandom buzzing about Mob Psycho 100 all at once. With that all in mind, you can see why fans were all surprised to see the show trending on social media this afternoon, and it is all because of a certain tweet sent by Eric Trump.

For those out of the loop, Eric Trump sent out a tweet earlier today accusing Google of manipulating Americans. Trumps, who is the son of current U.S. President Donald Trump, felt it was suspicious that Google Images doesn't feature any photos of real-life mobs when the term is searched. Instead, it shows colorful stills from a TV show... and that show is Mob Psycho 100.

"Google is once again trying to manipulate Americans. Type “mob” or “mobs” into google and watch what comes up. Do the same on any other search engine," Trump tweeted.

Eric Trump not understanding how Google works so he tries to make Mob from Mob Psycho 100 showing up in his search some big conspiracy is peak 2020, you can’t make this sh-t up pic.twitter.com/kvlYAWpXqA — Iggy (@_MourningLight) September 8, 2020

As you can imagine, fans of Mob Psycho 100 were quick to jump on the tweet with GIFs of the anime. It is safe to say no one expected to see the president's son tweet about the show let alone implicate it in a Google conspiracy. The show became one of the top-trending topics in the United States mere minutes after the tweet went live. And if you check out the tag, you will find a lot of fans sharing their list of must-watch episodes with netizens who know nothing about the anime.

Give how popular the show is with fans, it isn't surprising to see how high Mob Psycho 100 ranks on Google. The show is often abbreviated to Mob by fans, and the show is searched frequently by fans wanting to binge the anime. If you want to check out the show for yourself, you can find both seasons on sites such as Crunchyroll.

Were you surprised to find Mob Psycho 100 trending today?