Toonami Comments on Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 Delay

It has been months since Mob Psycho 100 put out a second season, but the update has yet to air on television in the U.S. Fans of the supernatural series have been waiting patiently for Toonami to give an update on the season as the late-night block traditionally airs Mob Psycho 100. Thanks to one executive, such an update has been given, but it seems like the second season isn't any closer to meeting Toonami than it was months ago.

The update in question comes from Jason DeMarco, the co-creator of Toonami. The director answered a fan's question on Twitter regarding the extended delay of Mob Psycho 100 season two. It was there DeMarco said the program has been trying hard to license the anime, but legal issues keep popping up that prevent them from doing so.

"We’ve been trying, trust me. There are some very strange legal issues with season 2 that refuse to get figured out no matter how hard we push," the executive explained.

We’ve been trying, trust me. There are some very strange legal issues with season 2 that refuse to get figured out no matter how hard we push. — SPIRAL CURSE DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) July 29, 2020

This update is what many fans expected since few things can derail an anime like licensing. It should come as no shock that Toonami is still pushing to make the big debut happen, but Adult Swim needs to figure out some legal matters before that can happen.

If you are desperate to watch season two, you can do so online through Hulu and Crunchyroll. The new season is considered the series' best one yet as fans from around the world tuned into the epic release. So if there were going to be a season of Mob Psycho 100 to check out, it would be this one!

Have you been waiting on an update for season two? What other shows are you holding out for Toonami to license? Let me know in the comments or on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.