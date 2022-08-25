Mob Psycho 100 Creator Is Very Involved With the Anime, Says Series Exec

October is set to be one of the biggest months in anime history in recent years, with this fall seeing the return of major series including My Hero Academia, Mobile Suit Gundam, and Bleach, while also introducing the world to the anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man. While Studio Bones has been working on the return of Deku and his fellow heroic students at UA Academy, the animation house has also been diving into the return of Mob and the third season of Mob Psycho 100 and we here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to chat with the president and co-founder of Bones, Masahiko Minami.

The creator of Mob Psycho 100, ONE, is also responsible for the idiosyncratic adventures of the hero for fun, Saitama, in the hard-hitting franchise known as One-Punch Man. With the latter series already confirmed for the third season, it would seem that the mangaka has a lot on his plate, though the president of Bones assured us that ONE was very involved with the creation of the third season following the psychic hero named Mob:

"The story for season three is not yet announced in terms of the anime so all we can really see is what's in the trailer. So please look forward to the release of season three. As for how the creator of Mob Psycho 100 is involved, he's helped with production in various ways. In seasons one and two, he helped us a lot with the script writing by consulting and discussing what all should happen in the seasons and then did so again with the original OVA. ONE participated in helping form the story and planning of the OVA, and with in season three, there are many things like the characters' relationships and several upcoming events that ONE helped us with during the planning stages."

My Hero Academia and Mob Psycho 100 aren't the only anime series that Studio Bones is working on, as the fourth season of Bungo Stray Dogs is also slated to arrive early next year.

