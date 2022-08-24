Mob Psycho 100 Exec on What Season 3 Will Do That Other Seasons Didn't

Mob Psycho 100 will be coming back for its highly anticipated third season later this Fall, and the president behind Studio Bones has opened up on what Season 3 of the anime will do that the other seasons did not! The third season of the anime series will be hitting this Fall 2022 along with a very competitive schedule full of major anime franchises also returning for new episodes, but there has been a mystery as to how this new season would approach its adaptation. With the anime getting very close to the end of ONE's original manga material, the anime team has been approaching the new season with this in mind.

As fans have come to love from the first two seasons of the anime, Mob Psycho 100 has been elevated to new levels thanks to the work put in by the team at Studio Bones. It's also created a pretty high bar to climb and thus Studio Bones president Masahiko Minami is fully aware of the kinds of challenges this new adaptation will bring while also paying close attention to the original material. Opening up about the upcoming season in an interview with Crunchyroll, Minami teased how Season 3's going to change its approach.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Japan)

When asked about what the studio hopes to accomplish that they could not do with the first two seasons of the anime, Studio Bones President Masahiko Minami began with, "So generally the story follows the original source material from ONE-sensei's manga. So one of the bigger challenges that we have to take on is that in season three, what kind of themes can we include?" Elaborating further, Minami then explained that the team wanted to leave as strong of an imprint as possible within a single cour of the series moving the story forward.

"What kind of themes can we work with in only one cour? We want to leave a strong impression. So we also don't want to lose the appeal that grew from seasons one and two. Within three years of fans waiting, we don't want to betray anyone and we don't want to disappoint them. So this is a big challenge." It's a lot of balance necessary given the amount of anticipation for the new series along with the material getting so close to its ending. But thankfully it won't be too long until we get to see it all play out.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will be releasing with Crunchyroll on October 5th, so what are you hoping to see in the new season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Crunchyroll