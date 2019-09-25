Mob Psycho 100 II OVA Now Streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation

Mob Psycho 100′s second season was one of the many bright spots of the Winter 2019 anime season, and fans have been clamoring for more of the series ever since. While it’s not a complete continuation of the anime series, there is some new anime goodness to enjoy with the release of a new OVA episode. After releasing earlier this year in Japan, and screening during Crunchyroll Expo 2019 to great acclaim from those in attendance, now fans all over can finally check out the new episode for themselves!

Crunchyroll and Funimation have both confirmed that they are now streaming the Mob Psycho 100 II OVA. Crunchyroll is offering both the original Japanese release and the English dub version, and Funimation is offering the English dub release through FunimationNOW.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mob Psycho 100 II: The First Spirits and Such Company Trip ~A Journey that Mends the Heart and Heals the Soul~ is now streaming dubbed on FunimationNow! #YouShouldBeWatching https://t.co/HJogY5NTgz pic.twitter.com/Mk1Dv7QzB0 — Funimation 👊🏼💥 (@FUNimation) September 25, 2019

Yuzuru Tachikawa returns from the first two seasons of the anime to direct Mob Psycho 100 II: The First Spirits and Such Company Trip ~A Journey that Mends the Heart and Heals the Soul~, for Studio BONES. The new outing features the return of fan favorites like Reigen, Mob, Ritsu, Dimple, and newest addition to Reigen’s consulation service Serizawa, and Crunchyroll describes the OVA as such:

“Mob, Reigen, Dimple, and the newest member of the Spirits and Such Consultation Office staff, Serizawa, take a trip up to a secluded hot spring called Ibogami Hot Springs in Zebra Prefecture. Reigen happened to get a request from the matron there to discover the truth behind the strange rumors going around there and save the inn. Ritsu and Teru also join in on this trip and the six of them head out on this super relaxing trip to the hot spring. But on their way there, Reigen and Serizawa start nodding off on the train and somehow get sucked into an eerie parallel world…”

If you want to check it out the main anime seriesfor yourself, you can currently find both seasons of Mob Psycho 100 streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow. The second season is described as such, “Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama is an ordinary 8th grader who just wants to live a normal life. Although he can disappear in the crowd in a flash, he was actually the most powerful psychic. The lives of those around Mob and his numerous feelings that softly piles up for the eventual explosion. The mysterious group ‘Claw’ stands before him once again. In the midst of his youthful days, where will his roaring heart take him!?”