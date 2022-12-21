Mob Psycho 100 Creator Breaks Silence on Its Series Finale

Today marks the end of an era in the anime fandom. After six years, the final episode of Mob Psycho 100 has gone live. As promised the shonen series went out with an emotional bang, and fans across the world are taking to social media to mourn the loss. So of course, where else was the creator of Mob Psycho 100 going to go to send them a message?

Over on Twitter, the artist known as ONE took fans by surprise with a recent note. The artist posted a message for fans thanking them for all their support over the years, and of course, ONE wanted to thank the anime team for ending Mob Psycho 100 in the best possible way.

"Thank you for your finale, Mob Psycho 100," the artist shared. "This was a wonderful anime that I wish I could show to my younger self because all of its animations was expressed so beautifully. It was playful and moved perfectly. Thank you to everyone involved in its production. Thank you very much!"

If you did not realize Mob Psycho 100 was ending today, you would not be the only one. The anime team has been gentle with its reminders, but season three was destined to close out Shigeo's journey from the start. The original web comic by ONE isn't too long, and Studio Bones has been consistent with its pacing since day one. This meant fans were ready to part with Mob Psycho 100 back in October, and now that farewell has come.

Of course, if you are not caught up with Mob Psycho 100, you can do so over the holidays now that the anime is finished. Hulu and Crunchyroll are streaming seasons one through three. And if you'd like to check out the original comic by ONE, the series is published stateside by Dark Horse Comics.

