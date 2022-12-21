Mob Psycho 100 Couldn't Have Had a Better Series Finale
It is hard to believe, but the end of Mob Psycho 100 is here. Today, the anime put forward its last episode, and all eyes are on Shigeo now that this finale is live. Season three promised to do the series justice when it launched this fall, and it would put things lightly to say its last hurrah did that and then some.
So of course, be warned! There are major spoilers below for Mob Psycho 100. Read on with caution!
The 12th episode of season three launched earlier today, and Mob Psycho 100 had a lot to do in the update. We know Shigeo has been struggling with his future this season, and the middle schooler is more conflicted than ever in this episode. After being rejected by his childhood crush, Shigeo loses all sense of self, and his psychic power goes wild. It falls to Reigen to bring his mentee back, and this finale follows the two as they bring this conflict to a close.
READ MORE: Mob Psycho 100 Series Finale Is Now Out: Watch
Of course, fans knew the anime's finale would be emotional, but Reigen takes it to another level this week. The man shows all sorts of emotions as he tries to reach Reigen, and he doesn't do this alone. With Dimple at his side, the duo manages to crack open Shigeo's shell after years of work. And at long last, we get to see Shigeo express his emotions with no fear of his powers going haywire.
As you can see in the slides below, netizens are geeking out over the finale, and most of them are doing so through tears. Mob Psycho 100 may not be as big as shows like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, but it has quite a loyal fanbase. Following season two's success, the series has become even bigger, and this finale shows why Mob Psycho 100 deserves all the love it has received.
What do you think about the series finale of Mob Psycho 100? Did it live up to expectations? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
It's Criminal
prevnext
Mob Psycho 100 is so criminally underrated and can't believe this beautiful masterpiece is ending already🥹 #mp100 pic.twitter.com/zTQIlNmrIe— SADIE 💫 (@Sadie65) December 21, 2022
Unlike Any Other
prevnext
Mob Psycho 100. One of the greatest anime of all time pic.twitter.com/uXtaCN7Itb— Jason Klum (@PokemanZ0N6) December 21, 2022
Hard to Say Goodbye
prevnext
Mob Psycho 100 Anime Ended Today!!
This 6 Year long Journey with Mob-kun, Reigen & gang has finally come to an end, I would like to thank all the staff members, voice actors & everyone else involved for making this anime
It's still very hard for me to say goodbye to this series pic.twitter.com/onQUGKuY3P— Weeb Central (@itsweebcentral) December 21, 2022
Same Honestly
prevnext
// mob psycho 100 spoilers
THIS WAS MY LAST STRAW I MIGHT NEVER RECOVER pic.twitter.com/yXxNelTK6D— amelia 🌾 (@amelia_lastname) December 21, 2022
A Prodigal Comeback
prevnext
MOB PSYCHO 100 SPOILERS/MP100/
HES BACK DIMPLES BACK AND THIS SCENE WAS BEAUTIFUL THE COLORS WERE SO STUNNING, SEEING REIGRN AND DIMPLE WORK TOGETHER LIKE THIS WAS NICE, AND DIMPLE WAKING MOB BACK UP pic.twitter.com/tXwq5Uj7wg— lilperson (@aaashr100) December 21, 2022
100% Pain
prevnext
MOB PSYCHO 100 MP100 SPOILERS//
THE ‘I DIDNT KNOW’ SCENE HAS BEEN ANIMATED AND IT HURTS REIGEN EXPRESSIONS HURT pic.twitter.com/tDSEfjPLrd— lilperson (@aaashr100) December 21, 2022
Absolute Perfection
prevnext
MOB PSYCHO 100/MP100 SPOILERS//
THIS WAS BEAUTIFUL THE MUSIC WAS BEAUTIFUL, LIGHTING, REIGEN EXPRESSION. HE FULLY UNMASKED HIMSELF TO TELL THE TRUTH TO MOB, THE DETAIL OF HIM PUTTING HIS HANDS IN HIS POCKETS INSTEAD OF USING THEM TO TALK IS PERFECT, IT HIT ME RIGHT IN MY HEART pic.twitter.com/C78vMWlwvd— lilperson (@aaashr100) December 21, 2022
We Went There
prev
mob psycho 100 ep 12 spoilers
BROOOOOOOOO NO WAY THEY STARTED PLAYING THE 99 OPENING TO REIGEN PUSHING HIS LIMITS TO REACH MOB pic.twitter.com/W07bPmpDQS— dre (@v2TokyoGhost) December 21, 2022