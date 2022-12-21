Mob Psycho 100 Couldn't Have Had a Better Series Finale

It is hard to believe, but the end of Mob Psycho 100 is here. Today, the anime put forward its last episode, and all eyes are on Shigeo now that this finale is live. Season three promised to do the series justice when it launched this fall, and it would put things lightly to say its last hurrah did that and then some.

So of course, be warned! There are major spoilers below for Mob Psycho 100. Read on with caution!

The 12th episode of season three launched earlier today, and Mob Psycho 100 had a lot to do in the update. We know Shigeo has been struggling with his future this season, and the middle schooler is more conflicted than ever in this episode. After being rejected by his childhood crush, Shigeo loses all sense of self, and his psychic power goes wild. It falls to Reigen to bring his mentee back, and this finale follows the two as they bring this conflict to a close.

READ MORE: Mob Psycho 100 Series Finale Is Now Out: Watch

Of course, fans knew the anime's finale would be emotional, but Reigen takes it to another level this week. The man shows all sorts of emotions as he tries to reach Reigen, and he doesn't do this alone. With Dimple at his side, the duo manages to crack open Shigeo's shell after years of work. And at long last, we get to see Shigeo express his emotions with no fear of his powers going haywire.

As you can see in the slides below, netizens are geeking out over the finale, and most of them are doing so through tears. Mob Psycho 100 may not be as big as shows like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, but it has quite a loyal fanbase. Following season two's success, the series has become even bigger, and this finale shows why Mob Psycho 100 deserves all the love it has received.

What do you think about the series finale of Mob Psycho 100? Did it live up to expectations? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.