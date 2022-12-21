Mob Psycho 100 Series Finale Is Now Out: Watch

The time has come, Mob Psycho 100 fans. It is hard to believe, but after six years, the anime has come to an end. If you did not know, today marks the release of the anime's season three finale, and it brings the hit shonen to an end overall. The series finale is now up to stream, and if you'd like a word of warning, we recommend you watch it with tissues at hand.

Over on Crunchyroll, season three episode 12 is now available, and it is an emotional masterpiece. "Confession: The Future" continues the show's final arc as Shigeo is struggling with his sense of self. After being rejected by his crush, Shigeo's world is turned upside down, and his psychic powers begin to overshadow the person Mob has become. And the boy goes too far, the only people left to help Mob are those he loves the most.

As you can imagine, fans are clamoring to check out the finale, and Mob Psycho 100 does not disappoint with its last stand. The series finale is gorgeous not only in its animation but its overall story. The episode brings Shigeo's journey of self-discovery full circle. And of course, Reigen gets in a few good lines that will make fans laugh and cry in equal measure.

If you are not caught up with Mob Psycho 100, you can now watch the series in full. Crunchyroll and Hulu are streaming seasons one through three as well as Reigen's spin-off series. As for the manga, Dark Horse Comics oversees the story stateside, and Netflix's live-action adaptation of Mob Psycho 100 is also available stateside for those wanting to watch!

