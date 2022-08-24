Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Releases First Character Promo

Mob Psycho 100 is moving forward with a new season this fall, and it goes without saying that fans are ready to reunite with its stars. From Reigen to Mob and Dimple, the anime has some of the best heroes in the industry, and Studio Bones has worked hard to turn even the most obscure characters into stars. And now, season three has released its first character promo just to hype fans for Teru.

As you can see above, the new clip was posted by Warner Bros. Japan to YouTube the other day. The short clip gives a brief overview of Teru's journey in Mob Psycho 100 so far. The blonde esper looks absolutely jacketed in this reel as his best fights are assembled into a reel, and we get to see a bit of his friendship with Mob.

After all, Teru has become a good friend to Mob, and their esper link should never be underestimated. Fans can look forward to that friendship evolving in season three, and it will not be the only one changing in Mob's life. This upcoming season will be a massive one for the hero as he tries to come to terms with his future and his powers. But with Reigen at his side, fans are confident Mob will sort himself out by the end of season three.

Need more details about Mob Psycho 100 before binging the series? You can get all the details below thanks to its official synopsis:

"Kageyama Shigeo, a.k.a. "Mob," is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he's surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make? The anime based on the original story by ONE, the idol of the webcomic world and creator of One-Punch Man, is coming your way with animation by leading animation studio Bones."

Are you excited about Mob Psycho 100 and its comeback? What do you want to see from season three?