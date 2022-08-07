Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Confirms Release Date

Mob Psycho 100 is getting ready for its big return to screens later this Fall with Season 3 of the series, and now the anime has finally confirmed the release date for the new episodes! The third season of the anime adaptation taking on ONE's original manga series was confirmed to be in the works a while after the second season of the series wrapped up its run, and there's been a wonder as to how the anime would approach the series' final arc. There's quite a lot of ground to cover, and that's why it's become one of the leading series in a highly competitive Fall 2022 schedule.

Mob Psycho 100 has officially confirmed that Season 3 of the anime will be premiering on October 5th in Japan. Crunchyroll has previously confirmed that they will be streaming the new episodes alongside their release overseas, so fans can rest easy knowing that there's finally a concrete date and place for which to check out the new episodes as soon as they hit. With the third season teasing a transformative final journey for Shigeo himself, it's going to be one to really look out for despite everything else hitting during the Fall.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Japan)

If you wanted to check out Mob Psycho 100's first two seasons before the third one hits, you can find its entire current run streaming with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from these new episodes, they'll be taking on Shigeo's final struggle with his power. It's unclear as to whether or not this will end up being the final round for the anime (as there's honestly not that much to adapt from the webcomic, should the production stick closely to the original), but it's all very exciting nonetheless.

Crunchyroll teases the upcoming third season as such, "Shigeo Kageyama, a.k.a. "Mob," is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he's surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make?"

Are you excited for Mob Psycho 100's return for Season 3 this Fall? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!