Mob Psycho 100 Unpacks Its Most Emotional Scene Yet in Season 3

Mob Psycho 100 has been in the midst of its third and increasingly likely final season, and the newest episode of the series has unpacked the most emotional scene in the new episodes so far! As the anime adaptation kicked off its take on the final two arcs from ONE's original manga, it's also seemingly like this truly will be the end given just how much has happened in the first arc of the season. Not only has it challenged Shigeo Kageyama in a much deeper way than he has ever dealt with before, but it also came with a pretty significant goodbye.

The climax of the first arc of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 saw Shigeo directly confronting Dimple, but refusing to fight because the two of them have become quite close friends over their time together. Dimple decides to relent and begins his redemption, but soon it's revealed that the giant broccoli had absorbed so much of his power and those thoughts of the people in town that it grown to a new life of its own. Using his final bits of strength, Dimple is ultimately forced to say goodbye to Shigeo.

Mob Psycho 100 is peak shonen. pic.twitter.com/CUI2Uo8Rfa — Ferdz (@aniFerdz) November 9, 2022

Who Happens to Dimple in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3?

Episode 6 of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 reveals that the giant broccoli had become so strong that it formed a mind of its own as it began to try to absorb both Dimple and Shigeo's powers. Dimple uses all of the strength at his disposal, and soon it's revealed that he is barely holding on when Shigeo wakes up following the fight. Using the last bit of his power, Dimple brainwashes Shigeo to give him the ability to escape from the tree and leave the area despite just how dangerous it all is.

It's here that Dimple hides the fact that he's exhausted, and hides the danger from Shigeo and bids him farewell for the last time. It's soon revealed that Dimple takes the giant broccoli out into outer space and wipes the memories of anyone under his brainwashing. This includes Shigeo too, but he's the only one with a lingering bit of melancholy as he realizes someone special to him has gone away for good.

