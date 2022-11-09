Mob Psycho 100 Cliffhanger Reveals the Anime's Biggest Death

Mob Psycho 100 is live with its new season, and of course, all eyes are on Shigeo. Season three has challenged our young esper in all new ways, and his most recent fight has damaged him to the core. After all, Dimple has put himself at odds with Shigeo once more, and this week's latest episode brought their feud to an end. But at the last moment, episode six pushed a cliffhanger that confirms the show's biggest death to date.

So you have been warned! There are major spoilers for Mob Psycho 100 below. Read on with caution:

As episode six ends, Mob Psycho 100 makes it clear Dimple's decision to merge with the Divine Tree will have lasting effects. The spirit's fight with Shigeo reminds Dimple of all the major lessons he learned while working with the boy. So when Dimple has been defeated, he doesn't try to sacrifice others to escape his fate. Dimple uses his last bit of power to manipulate Shigeo into escaping, and the spirit is quickly sacrificed to the Divine Tree once his human is safe.

What Does This Mean for Dimple?

As the episode ends, fans are left heartbroken as Shigeo comes to terms with Dimple's choice. The young boy is seen crying in bed as Shigeo thanks his friend for saving his life. At it stands, Dimple has been consumed by the Divine Tree, so the spirit we've come to know is gone. So of course, anime fans are looking to the manga for answers.

mob psycho 100 ep 6 spoilers



i definitely started tearing up right here till the end of the episode man.. i absolutely love mob & dimple’s relationship. just knowing how far these two have come together and can relate to each other so much really is heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/3j3waFNCJr — dre (@v2TokyoGhost) November 9, 2022

READ MORE: Mob Psycho 100 Meets Cartoon Network in This Wild Crossover | Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Kickstarts Its Plot With Some Unsettling Art

If you have read Mob Psycho 100, you will know whether this character's exit lasts. The truth is that Dimple does end up returning to the series before it ends. A later arc brings Dimple back to his usual self, but it comes at a time when Shigeo's identity is in crisis. It will also be a hot minute before the TV anime gets to Dimple's comeback. So for the time being, Shigeo and Reigen will be moving forward with their spirit companion on hand.

What do you think of this Mob Psycho twist? Did this episode make you tear up? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.