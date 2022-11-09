Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Just Released a Visual and Emotional Masterpiece
Mob Psycho 100 brought out a new episode this week, and season three promised audiences it would be a must-watch piece. After all, episode six set itself up to finish Shigeo's fight with Dimple after the latter went power mad. Of course, this promise put all eyes on the big episode when it went live earlier today. And now, fans can safely say season three just dropped a visual and emotional bombshell on them all.
As you can see in the slides below, Mob Psycho 100 is trending globally, and word is spreading fast about episode six. Season three brought out its top-tier animators for the release, and their efforts made something special. Dimple's battle with the Divine Tree to save Mob from being devoured was nothing short of a spectacle. Then, there is the emotional aspect of episode six to consider.
From start to finish, the update preyed on audiences by fisting their hearts. The dismay of watching Shigeo fight Dimple turned to exhilaration once the spirit turned against the Divine Tree. But in the end, gut-wrenching sadness came around when Dimple chose to sacrifice himself for Shigeo. The young esper was beside himself in the aftermath once he realized Dimple's absence. And now, fans will have to see how the boy carries on without his companion around.
We're Not Worthy
almost every single frame in this week’s mob psycho is a visual masterpiece pic.twitter.com/UsWzArHEWj— goblin kamuy (@wisalallen) November 9, 2022
The Actual Greatest
GREATEST ANIME ADAPTATION EVER GAHHHHH I FUCKING LOVE MOB PSYCHO 100 pic.twitter.com/Lfqi8tiuFg— slaythia ☆ (@sapphicrackhead) November 9, 2022
Let Them Loose
Studio Bones never holds back when it comes to animating Mob Psycho 100🔥 pic.twitter.com/ujqpNl31GU— Ferdz (@aniFerdz) November 9, 2022
For the History Books
This episode of mob psycho is up there with its greatest episodes ever, a legitimate masterpiece and a rollercoaster of emotions on the top of having some of the best animators in the industry pic.twitter.com/mvUdLIYVRX— J Klum (@PokemanZ0N6) November 9, 2022
BRB, Crying Forever
mob psycho 100 ep 6 spoilers
i definitely started tearing up right here till the end of the episode man.. i absolutely love mob & dimple’s relationship. just knowing how far these two have come together and can relate to each other so much really is heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/3j3waFNCJr— dre (@v2TokyoGhost) November 9, 2022
Honestly Unbelievable
mob psycho 100 ep 6 spoilers
DIMPLE PUTTING HIS LIFE ON THE LINE FOR MOB IN THIS EPISODE WAS TRULY INSANE. THE ANIMATION WAS OUT OF THIS WORLD THIS WEEK. pic.twitter.com/atgUcnzHsc— dre (@v2TokyoGhost) November 9, 2022
Welcome to Season 3
Yutaka nakamura is one of the most influential animators of all time and he didn't get the chance to participate on season 2, i'm so glad he appeared on the new mob psycho ep this season pic.twitter.com/L2065m3Xvs— J Klum (@PokemanZ0N6) November 9, 2022
Get Us a Warrant
It is downright CRIMINAL that this season of Mob Psycho doesn't get as much praise and love as all the other anime this season. The very BEST episode this season and there's gonna be more! Dimple and Mob are GOATS! pic.twitter.com/Z7bG1r3wCc— 🩸NotoriousXP🩸 (@NotoriousXP) November 9, 2022