Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Just Released a Visual and Emotional Masterpiece

Mob Psycho 100 brought out a new episode this week, and season three promised audiences it would be a must-watch piece. After all, episode six set itself up to finish Shigeo's fight with Dimple after the latter went power mad. Of course, this promise put all eyes on the big episode when it went live earlier today. And now, fans can safely say season three just dropped a visual and emotional bombshell on them all.

As you can see in the slides below, Mob Psycho 100 is trending globally, and word is spreading fast about episode six. Season three brought out its top-tier animators for the release, and their efforts made something special. Dimple's battle with the Divine Tree to save Mob from being devoured was nothing short of a spectacle. Then, there is the emotional aspect of episode six to consider.

From start to finish, the update preyed on audiences by fisting their hearts. The dismay of watching Shigeo fight Dimple turned to exhilaration once the spirit turned against the Divine Tree. But in the end, gut-wrenching sadness came around when Dimple chose to sacrifice himself for Shigeo. The young esper was beside himself in the aftermath once he realized Dimple's absence. And now, fans will have to see how the boy carries on without his companion around.

What do you think of season three so far? Is Mob Psycho 100 gunning for Anime of the Year?