Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Unleashes Winter Key Art

Mob Psycho 100's third season is in full swing, with the action-packed story following the young psychic and his friends as they grapple with supernatural threats facing their world. A big reason why Mob's story has resonated with fans isn't just the wild set pieces that feature some of anime's best battles, but also thanks to the heart that the protagonist and his allies demonstrate throughout the series. Now, new key art has been released showing the downtime that our heroes take during the winter season.

In this third season, Psycho Helmet has returned in a big way as Dimple is looking to edge further into his nefarious machinations and a bizarre doppelganger of Mob himself is causing the world problems. While Mob has proven himself to be the strongest psychic in the world time and time again, he is also a high school student who is attempting to carve out a life for himself by joining after-school clubs and looking to get with the girl of his dreams. Since Mob's story began thanks to the creator known as ONE, his story has resonated amongst fans and will most likely continue to do so as the anime marches toward reaching its conclusion, much like the manga had.

Winter Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 released the new winter key art, showing Mob, Reigen, and Dimple creating a snowman to help celebrate the season, with the young psychic using his abilities in his day-to-day life rather than using them to blast away spirits and specters haunting the mortal world:

BABE WAKE UP NEW MP100 OFFICIAL ART JUST DROPPED pic.twitter.com/jNgDgWtBBT — amber ♡ (@tanijrou) November 9, 2022

A fourth season of Mob Psycho 100 hasn't been confirmed at this point, and it might not be if they are able to fully translate the manga in this latest batch of episodes. Though Mob and company are competing against some heavy hitters this fall season such as Chainsaw Man, Bleach: The Thousand Year Blood War Arc, and My Hero Academia, plenty of fans have stuck with the dynamic adventures that spawned from the mangaka responsible for One-Punch Man.

