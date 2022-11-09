Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Shares Episode 6 Stills

Mob Psycho 100 is back with a new episode this week, and season three has set up a doozy for fans. After all, Shigeo is facing one of his worst fears right now, and we have Dimple to thank. Last week, the spirit revealed an awful twist as he went back to his evil ways and merged with the Divine Tree. And now, episode six has released its first stills to show fans where the pair's battle is going next.

As you can see below, a set of images were released for Mob Psycho 100 season three, and they show what Shigeo is going up against. "Dimple Is" promises to be a wild update for fans of the esper, and looking at these stills, there are several things to be worried about.

What Do We Know About Episode 6

The stills all have their own focus with the first honing in on Dimple's new godly form. The spirit seems shocked by something given his expression, and we can only guess Shigeo did something unexpected. In another shot, we can see a roughed-up Shigeo reaching a hand out to Dimple, and there is another shot focusing on Imposter Mob. But to be honest, the fourth still is the most concerning.

After all, the shot focuses on Dimple as we know him in his little green form. The spirit looks like he's floating off into the sunset while the ocean churns beneath him. This shot looks like a farewell if we've ever seen one. And if Mob Psycho 100 exorcises the unruly spirit this week, well – fans are going to need a lot of time to recover. If you are not caught up with the anime as is, you can brush up on seasons one through two on Hulu and Crunchyroll. Both services are also simulcasting season three, so you can keep up with Shigeo and Reigen with ease!

Are you liking season three of Mob Psycho 100? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.