Mob Psycho 100 Trends Amid One Star's Cheating Scandal

Mob Psycho 100 has a new episode on deck today, but right now, it seems the show is trending for all the wrong reasons. Earlier today, the trend began once a report from Japan regarding one of the show's stars went viral. A piece by Yahoo News Japan was posted accusing Reigen's voice actor of having an affair despite having been married for a decade.

For those unfamiliar with the star, Takahiro Sakurai is at the center of the scandal following the Yahoo News report. The actor, who has starred in numerous high-profile anime roles, first piqued curiosity this week when his popular radio show ended suddenly. The 48-year-old had their alleged affair exposed shortly after the show ended, and Yahoo News managed to speak Sakurai directly about the ordeal.

The Controversy Explained

According to the reports, Sakurai is married to an unnamed woman, but his relationship status is not known widely. This allowed him to enter into an affair with a coworker who didn't know he was married. Eventually, the mistress learned about Sakurai's wife and ended up in the hospital before retiring. Eventually, word of the affair made its way around the industry which forced Sakurai to go on an apology tour and end his radio show. If current reports are correct, Sakurai was with his affair partner for 10 years, but the relationship dissolved once the woman learned he was married in September.

READ MORE: Mob Psycho 100 Exec Reacts to Reigen's Sex Symbol Status

At this time, there is no word on how or if this scandal will impact Sakurai's current roles. Fans will know the actor for plenty of roles, but right now, he can be heard as Reigen Arataka in Mob Psycho 100. The anime returned with season three earlier this month, so there are still plenty of episodes to release. Outside of the shonen hit, Sakurai has also provided his voice to shows like Digimon Adventure, Zatch Bell, Bleach, Code Geass, Naruto, Tokyo Ghoul, and many more.

What do you make of this new report? Let us know in the comments section down below.