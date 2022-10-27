Mob Psycho 100 Jumpstarts Season 3 Plot With Some Ominous Air

Mob Psycho 100 has returned to share its third season with anime viewers, and while the young psychic hasn't had the easiest of times in the first episodes of this latest season, it appears as though things are about to get a lot worse for Mob and his allies. As the Divine Tree has taken root, a mysterious plant that just so happens to look more like a giant piece of broccoli than a tree, the latest episode sets the stage for a dangerous season that will push Mob to his limit.

What makes this episode different is the clever techniques that animators used in laying out Easter Eggs for anime viewers to pick up on, with the color green permeating its way through various stills along with Psycho Helmet himself seemingly appearing in a number of shots, hinting at the menace that Mob will have to deal with. With four episodes down and the total episode count for season three hovering around a dozen, expect things to pick up quickly as Dimple and his schemes appear to be coming to fruition. Despite Mob's wild psychic powers, this season will definitely push him to his limits.

Mob Psycho Helmet is Lurking

Twitter User Yu Yu Cow shared a number of stills images from the latest episode of Mob Psycho 100, showing how the Studio Bones' animated series is hinting at the danger that is to come while also giving us fresh looks at Mob's creepy doppelganger in Psycho Helmet:

Now that everyone's had their fun, this season of Mob Psycho was due an episode like this pic.twitter.com/eZsWvk3kbf — kViN 🌈🕒 (@Yuyucow) October 26, 2022

At its heart, Mob Psycho 100 is an action-filled comedy, that takes the opportunity to look into Mob's life as he attempts to get a grasp on his high school days while also being the most powerful psychic in the world. While that humor is still present in the anime adaptation's third season, it's clear that the Psycho Helmet Cult is going to bring some dark days to Mob's doorstep that he might not be able to psychically blast his way free of.

Do you think Psycho Helmet will take the title for the biggest threat that Mob has faced in his young career as a psychic brawler? How have you felt about Mob Psycho 100's third season so far?