Former Mob Psycho 100 Star Reacts to Crunchyroll's Recasting

Mob Psycho 100 is back on the air, and season three is looking good so far. As you can imagine, all eyes are on Shigeo and Reigen in the face of the comeback, but one headline continues to detract from the series. Earlier this year, fans learned the English dub cast of Mob Psycho 100 was being shifted behind the scenes, and its biggest loss came in the form of Kyle McCarley, the actor behind Mob himself. And now, the star is responding to the latest news about Crunchyroll's recasting efforts for season three.

The update comes from The Cartoon Cipher as McCarley got candid on the podcast. It was there he said Mob Psycho 100 isn't recasting every role handled by actors outside of Dallas, the home of Crunchyroll's studio space. This area is where Funimation used to handle its dubs as well, but to date, most dub gigs have been handled remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Crunchyroll is moving back to in-person recording, and that is why roles for Mob Psycho 100 season three were being recast.

However, McCarley says that explanation is new to him. "The public statement that they made is not at all in line with what they were saying to any of the cast, and they are definitely doing some remote recording on the show. I can tell you that much. So no, they have not replaced the entire cast," he shared.

As for McCarley, his time with Mob Psycho 100 appears to have come to an end for reasons beyond recording in person. The actor admitted earlier this month his return as Shigeo was unlikely as Crunchyroll did not comply with his request for executives to simply meet with SAG-AFTRA reps on potential contracts. Chris Carson, the ADR director on Mob Psycho 100, has confirmed he will not return for season three either. So for now, it seems the English dub of Mob Psycho 100 is due for some big shake-ups.

HT – ANN