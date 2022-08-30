Mob Psycho 100 Exec on Why the Anime's Hand-Drawn Animation Is Important

Mob Psycho 100 is set to continue to be a major player within the anime medium this October, as its latest season will be in good company alongside My Hero Academia, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, and Mobile Suit: Gundam to name a few. Recently, Comicbook.com was able to chat with the president of Studio Bones, Masahiko Minami, in preparation for Mob's return with the co-founder of the studio diving into hand-drawn animation's importance in the anime world.

Minami took the opportunity to praise the animators at Bones, while also noting that Mob Psycho 100 is currently the only anime that is using "hand-drawn animation" for its series, helping it to stand out to this day with the competition:

"To talk about the visual charm of Mob Psycho 100, I think it comes from the fact it is the only current anime on air now using hand-drawn animation. Being able to express animation through hand-drawn techniques and creating visuals generates a lot of excitement and is some impressive stuff. From the show's director to its character designer, since season one began, the show's main staff has stayed consistent. They all stayed together, to work on Mob Psycho 100. I think we kept the audience waiting and a lot of people were asking, 'Oh, where's the next season?'. Sadly, the anime's main staff weren't all available at the same time, and we really wanted to make sure that they got to work on it together at the same time to keep things consistent."

Luckily for fans of Mob Psycho 100, not only is Studio Bones returning to the driver's seat for the third season, but the creator of the franchise, ONE, is also playing a hands-on role for the series he created. With ONE's One-Punch Man also confirmed recently for a third season, the universe that formed from the mangaka's mind only seems to be expanding with time and the third season of Mob's supernatural shenanigans is set to be one of the biggest of the series to date.

