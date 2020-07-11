New Mobile Suit Gundam Life Sized Statue Announced For Shanghai

While Japan has been working on releasing a real life walking Mobile Suit Gundam statue, Shanghai in China has announced that they'll be creating a life like statue of their own honoring the legendary anime franchise, specifically creating the Freedom Gundam from the series of Gundam Seed! This is hardly the first statue that has been erected in China honoring the franchise since the debut of the anime franchise decades ago, and we doubt this will be the last as the series continues to pick up steam with new series that dive into entirely new characters and worlds focused on the space faring mech suits.

2020 was originally set to debut a number of new Gundam oriented events, with the G Satellite being a part of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and the feature length film of Hathaway's Flash being delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, things have obviously changed for the franchise. Though a release date has yet to be confirmed as to when this new statue will be released in Shanghai that mimcs the Freedom Gundam, it will be in good company as there are statues of these killer mechs in both China and Japan that currently stand tall.

As a part of the Gundam China Project, the "Life Size Gundam Statue Project" was announced with a drawing that shows off what the statue will look like once it was completed in Shanghai, looking over fans of the franchise and citizens alike:

(Photo: Sunrise)

The official description for Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, for those who might be unfamiliar, reads as such:

"In the world of the Cosmic Era, war rages between the genetically enhanced humans known as Coordinators and those who remain unmodified, the Naturals, who dominate the Earth Alliance. Struggling to catch up with the Coordinators' superior technology, the Alliance secretly develops its own Gundam mobile suits. But through a twist of fate, a young Coordinator, Kira Yamato, becomes the pilot of the Alliance's prototype... and is forced to fight his own people in order to protect his friends."

What is your favorite Gundam statue that you've seen to date? What Gundam series would you like to see receive its own statue in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the futuristic mech suits!

