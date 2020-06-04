Mobile Suit Gundam Film Has Been Postponed Due To The Coronavirus

The Coronavirus Pandemic has put a monkey wrench into many plans that the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise had for 2020, with the G-Satellite's launch being postponed as a result of the delay of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, and it looks like COVID-19 is creating another delay for the legendary mech franchise as the feature length film of Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash has been delayed. Originally set to be released in Japan in July of this year, the story that revisits the world of Amaro and Char is being pushed back to a "to be determined" date!

Sunrise, the producers of the Gundam franchise, made a statement with regards to the upcoming release and how the Coronavirus has delayed the original release date of the film in Japan, set to hit theaters on July 23rd this summer:

"First of all, we would like to express our deepest sympathies to all the victims of this new coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

We are currently preparing for the release of "Mobile Suit Gundam Flashlight Hathaway" scheduled for release on July 23, 2020 (Thursday/holiday), but in Japan, We decided to postpone the publication date due to the spread of new coronavirus infectious disease in Japan. We deeply apologize to everyone who was looking forward to the release of the work.

As soon as the release date is decided, we will inform you on the official website of Mobile Suit Gundam Flash Hathaway and official SNS. Please note that the advance ticket Mubichike Card (1st and 2nd) you have already purchased can be used in the screening after the postponement, so please bring it carefully until the release date."

The film was set to explore the future of the world of the original Gundam anime series, which focused on the war between Zeon and the Earth Federation with the characters of Amaro and Char acting as our main protagonist and antagonist respectively. Following a new character named Hathaway years following the original events, the terrorist combines attributes from both Amaro and Char, creating a character that maintains the spirit of the original series.

While the movie is delayed, we'll be sure to let you know when any new information is dropped regarding its release!

Via Gundam.Info

