Japan's Latest Gundam Statue Is Nearing Completion

Japan is adding a big new statue to their roster of Gundam statues, with the latest one in particular having the added benefit of actually being able to walk, and it seems as if this upcoming addition to the legendary mech franchise is far closer to walking on its own! Gundam has been a franchise that has created a number of different anime series and countless pieces of merchandise, exploring a world where wars are fought thanks in part to the ever expanding universe that is helmed by the studio of Sunrise.

2020 has been a rough year for Mobile Suit Gundam, with the Gundam Satellite event being delayed alongside the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and the upcoming film of Hathaway's Flash being postponed as well. We're crossing our fingers that Gundam fans will be able to experience all these different parts of the franchise sooner rather than later!

Twitter User Yoshi115t shared some new photos of the walking Gundam statue, that is making some serious progress in terms of reaching its ultimate conclusion, showing off the life sized mech facsimile that will manage to move on its own and leading us closer to an actual mech perhaps in the future:

The Gundam statue was originally slated to make landfall later this year in October, but like many other things, has been postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. On the official website for Gundam Factory Yokohama, they expressed their regret that the walking statue wouldn't be making it's original release date with the following statement: “We apologize to all of our fans who were looking forward to our grand opening and ask for your understanding. In the meantime, we will be making preparations so that all of our visitors can enjoy themselves in safety."

