New Gundam Movie Nets Major Sales Milestone

Since arriving in the late 1970s, Mobile Suit Gundam has become the biggest mech franchise in the anime world. Spanning multiple timelines and alternate realities, the anime recently hit the silver screen in Japan once again thanks to its latest movie, Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom. Acting as a sequel to the original anime series, the recent anime film has hit a major milestone at the box office.

The original Gundam Seed anime series debuted in 2002 with a total of fifty episodes. Unlike the original series that focused on the war between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon, Seed took the opportunity to dive headfirst into genetic modification and how that separates the human race in the future. Rather than fighting against Zeon, the denizens of Earth found themselves at odds with space colonies known as "PLANTS'. The latest movie picks up where the series left off and sees the Coordinators and Naturals at war once again.

(Photo: Bandai Namco Filmworks)

Gundam Seed Freedom Makes Landfall At The Box Office

Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom arrived in Japanese theaters on January 26th last month, and has since sold over 1.2 million tickets. These ticket sales amount to over $13 million USD, making for quite the success in the Gundam sequel film.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom has yet to announce when, or if, it will be making its way to North America. Regardless, if you want to learn more about the latest anime film, the official description reads as such, "C.E. (Cosmic Era). An era in which there are human beings called Coordinators, born with superior physical and mental abilities thanks to genetic modification, and humans called Naturals who are born naturally. With their respective existence at stake, the ideological clash between Coordinators and Naturals escalated into war using armed force. Along the way, the Destiny Plan was proposed, which would forcibly assign a role to each individual and create a world free of competition. But amid the fighting, this Destiny Plan was rejected in order to protect humanity's aspirations and future freedom."

Are you hoping to see the Gundam Seed sequel make its way to North America? What has been your favorite storyline in the Gundam anime universe since the series first made landfall? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Gundam.