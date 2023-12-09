Gundam Seed Sequel Film Will Bring Back Legendary Band

Mobile Suit Gundam has managed to find its longevity thanks to creating a number of stories focusing on the mechs in different anime projects. Spanning alternate realities and/or timelines, the anime franchise is set to return to the world of Gundam Seed in 2024 with the new sequel film, Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom. To help celebrate the return of the series, two decades after the anime's debut, the movie has announced that one of the biggest bands associated with the original story is set to return.

See-Saw was responsible for making major tunes for both Gundam Seed's original series along with its initial follow-up, Gundam Seed Destiny. It has been quite awhile since the band has worked on new music, with the upcoming theme for Freedom being the first one in nineteen years. The ending theme has been revealed as "Sarigiwa no Romantics", aka "The Romantics of Departure". Not only will the movie be bringing back See-Saw but it will also see the return of former Seed director Mitsuo Fukuda.

Mobile Suit See-Saw

The director of the film, Mitsuo Fukuda, shared his thoughts on See-Saw's return and their new track for the sequel, "First of all, thank you for the wonderful song. When I first heard it, I had a strange feeling. Mr. Kajiura's somewhat fantastical music and Mr. Ishikawa's lyrics, which convey a strong theme, create a wonderful worldview, connecting the world of ``Mobile Suit Gundam SEED'' 20 years ago with the present. The emotionally moving melody line, the world-building arrangement, and the words that connect the characters' feelings and those of the listener sink into your heart, and perfectly represent the epic ending theme of the movie "Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM.''

The Gundam Seed sequel film is slated to arrive in Japanese theaters next year on January 26th, though a North American release has yet to be confirmed. The official description of Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom, for those who want to learn more about the mech sequel film, reads as such, "C.E. (Cosmic Era). An era in which there are human beings called Coordinators, born with superior physical and mental abilities thanks to genetic modification, and humans called Naturals who are born naturally. With their respective existence at stake, the ideological clash between Coordinators and Naturals escalated into war using armed force. Along the way, the Destiny Plan was proposed, which would forcibly assign a role to each individual and create a world free of competition. But amid the fighting, this Destiny Plan was rejected in order to protect humanity's aspirations and future freedom."

