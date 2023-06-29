Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Brings Its Mech to Life With Epic LEGO Build

Gundam plastic models are one of the hottest ticket items in the anime world. Since first premiering in the 1970s, the Gundam franchise has sold over five hundred million units when it comes to Gunplas. In a recent report, Bandai Namco even confirmed that the Gundam models had helped the franchise to be one of the highest-selling anime properties for the company. While an official Gundam Aerial Lego set hasn't been made available, that didn't stop one Gundam fan from making an iteration of Suletta Mercury's favorite mech.

The Gundam Aerial is the forerunner when it comes to the latest Gundam season, The Witch From Mercury. Unlike other story arcs and season under the anime's banner, the Gundams in the recent storyline are outlawed by the forces that be running the universe. Despite the fact that the mechs aren't allowed, the main anime protagonist has managed to rely on her robotic suit more times than we can count. Next month, Suletta's second season will come to an end as Bandai Namco Filmworks has been hyping up the season 2 finale. At present, a third season has yet to be confirmed, though considering the popularity of the latest arc, we might see Suletta Mercury return.

Gundam Legos When

One Gundam fan took the opportunity to bypass the plastic models and created the Gundam Aerial using Legos. While Suletta's mech holds a few similarities to the look of the original suit that started it all in the original series, The Witch From Mercury's mech has plenty of personality of its own. There's a reason why it became one of the top-selling Gunplas in a short amount of time.

Suletta's journey isn't the only anime project in the franchise's future. Mobile Suit Gundam has found itself able to maintain its longevity thanks to introducing plenty of new stories placing the mechs in unique scenarios. Despite The Witch From Mercury's popularity, expect the mechs of the series to make appearances in new realities in the future as Gundam remains Japan's most popular mech series for a reason.

