Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Trailer Brings Godzilla to Light: Watch

It is a good time to be a Godzilla fan. If you did not know, the titan roared to life in U.S. theaters this weekend thanks to Godzilla Minus One. Now, it seems the monster is ready to take action on the small screen. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters just put out a new trailer, and it gives us an all-new view of Godzilla in battle.

As you can see below, the gorgeous trailer checks in on the second half of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. We follow the show's intrepid heroes as they continue to uncover one of many secrets surrounding Monarch. And of course, we get a peek at some MUTOs along the way.

A new trailer for #MonarchLegacyofMonsters featuring Godzilla and other Titans has been released. pic.twitter.com/KIyOSPWri4 — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) December 3, 2023

Godzilla is shown in one epic scene fighting a dragon, and the flying beast is no simple threat. After all, it seems this dragon is able to breathe out an ion beam of sorts. This new beast is just one of many to have debuted in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. And of course, fans are eager to see Godzilla take center stage after getting a few teases of him in the show's first half.

If you are not caught up with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the show is still airing weekly. You can find new episodes exclusively on Apple TV+ in the United States. As for the MonsterVerse, this show marks the franchise's first live-action television outing. Next, the IP will head back to theaters as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is slated to drop in April 2024.

