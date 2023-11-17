Does Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Feature Godzilla?

It's no surprise that Godzilla has a role to play in Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters, the latest television series to arrive on Apple TV+, but his significance has remained a mystery in the lead-up to the live-action show. Luckily, the first episode of the series is now available to stream for free and breaks down this new story of Legendary's MonsterVerse. While Godzilla's appearance isn't a surprise, kaiju fans might be surprised when it comes to how much of a presence the lizard king has.

Warning. If you haven't seen the first episode of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, be forewarned that we'll be diving into kaiju-sized spoilers for the series. Godzilla is but one of many kaiju that are featured in the first episode of the series, which might come as a surprise to those expecting the king of the monsters to be the star. Where the lizard king is most featured is during a flashback that sees one of the protagonists, Cate, attempting to survive the events that took place in the movie that started Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse, 2014's Godzilla.

(Photo: Apple TV+)

Godzilla is shown stomping his way past San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, as we see from the ground the destruction that the lizard king's mere presence causes for the innocent civilians of the West Coast. Cate was aboard a school bus filled with children when Godzilla attacked, and while she was able to save a handful of the innocent kids, a good portion fell to their doom as the bus careened off the destroyed bridge. Obviously, Cate is dealing with some serious issues as a result of Godzilla's rampage from the first film.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is a series that focuses on quite a few Titans that are roaming the Earth, and while Godzilla is amongst them, it's hard to say that he's the star of the series based on the first episode alone. The premiere installment of the Apple TV+ series takes us to Skull Island to see giant spiders and crustaceans, features baby MUTO climbing from the depths, and various other monstrosities roaming the Earth. For those expecting a Godzilla-centric show, they might find themselves disappointed.

