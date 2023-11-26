Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Promo Introduces a New Titan

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has put Godzilla back on the map, but there are more titans to worry about than the king. For decades, we have see Godzilla reign over the movie industry's monsters and for good reason. Now, Apple TV+ is expanding the competition in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and its latest promo introduces a brand-new beast.

As you can see below, a new teaser for Monarch: Legacy of Monster was released by Apple TV+. It was there fans got a peek at what's to come from the series following episode three. We get plenty of shots of our human leads including Kurt Russel, but all eyes are focused on a new boar kaiju.

New #MonarchLegacyofMonsters TV spot featuring a new Titan. pic.twitter.com/TMCLEvWLce — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) November 26, 2023

The monster appears halfway through the new Monarch promo, and it seems smaller than most titans within the MonsterVerse. Or you know, this creature shown is just a baby. Either way, the boar is way bigger than a usual one, and it seems to be covered in some sort of brambly root.

Obviously, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has way more titans on hand than fans saw coming, and they are loving the monsters. For decades, Godzilla has ushered in interesting new kaiju to film, so the King of the Monsters has a reputation that speaks for itself. Now, Apple TV+ is carrying on that tradition on television, and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has earned nothing but praise for its ambition.

If you are not familiar with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the show has four episodes out now. The MonsterVerse project is available to stream only on Apple TV+ for those wanting to tune in. And of course, the MonsterVerse will continue in theaters before long as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is slated to drop in 2024.

