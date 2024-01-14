Eiichiro Oda's Monsters Shares New Trailer: Watch

One Piece has been around for decades, and by now, the story hardly needs an introduction. The hit franchise stands as one of the best-selling manga of all time, and its anime has amassed millions of fans. In the past few years, One Piece has enjoyed a sort of renaissance with help from its creator Eiichiro Oda. Now, Netflix is ready to expand the anime with Monsters, and the spin-off project just dropped a new trailer.

Yes, that is right! Monsters has a new trailer out, and the anime looks perfect. As you can see below, Monsters 103: Mercies Dragon Damnation is on the horizon, and its latest trailer proves its January 21st launch cannot come soon enough.

"ONE PIECE" author Eiichiro Oda's 1994 short story "MONSTERS" is receiving its first animated adaptation!



MONSTERS 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation streams worldwide from January 21 on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/AIQr6ayxWG — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) January 14, 2024

If you are not familiar with Monsters, well – you should know the story is connected to One Piece. The original manga was published in 1994 as a one-shot under Oda, and it was rereleased in 1998 in a pre-One Piece compilation special. The story is set in the One Piece Universe well before Luffy is around, and it follows a slew of adventurers. From Cyrano to Ryuma, Monsters explores the beasts of One Piece's olden age, and now these creatures are going to come to life.

Monsters will make its debut exclusively on Netflix starting January 21st. If you want to brush up on the One Piece anime before then, it is no problem! You can find the series streaming everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll and Netflix. So for more info on Oda's hit series, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

