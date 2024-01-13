One Piece Is Planning an Iconic Animator's Return

Sometimes it takes a village to make an anime and One Piece is no different. Toei Animation recently began the Egghead Arc, the first storyline of the final saga that will see Luffy and the Straw Hats sail into the sunset for the last time. With the anime adaptation releasing some wild animation as a part of the War For Wano Arc, the television series will be employing the use of an iconic animator who has lent their talents to a number of big series.

Toei had their work cut for them in the Wano Arc thanks in part to the fight featuring Monkey D. Luffy and Kaido. As a result of the confrontation between the Straw Hat Captain and the leader of the Beast Pirates, the shonen hero was able to attain a new transformation known as Gear Fifth. With this fresh form allowing Luffy to transform himself into a living cartoon, Toei Animation was able to show off its stuff by capturing the energy of Eiichiro Oda's manga and then some. The Egghead Arc will not only see Luffy using the form once again following the meet-up with Dr. Vegapunk, but some of the fights that have been featured so far in the manga will put the animation studio to the test.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

One Piece: An Iconic Animator Will Return

Vincent Chansard has become a big name in the anime world, as the French animator has lent his talents to some major franchises. On his resume, Chansard has worked on the likes of Black Clover, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Mob Psycho 100, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Fate/Grand Order to name a few. Chansard has even worked on One Piece in the past, having lent his talents to the recent movie as well, One Piece Film: Red.

One Piece's Egghead Arc recently made its way to Netflix, proving how the streaming service appears to be going all-in when it comes the Grand Line. With the second season of the live-action adaptation in the works and a remake from Wit Studio to boot, the platform is looking to keep Straw Hat fans happy for quite some time.

What are your predictions for the Straw Hats' time on Future Island? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @VComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.

Via Hatchofly