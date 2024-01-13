Netflix's One Piece: Nami Actress Wants to Be a Straw Hat for as Long as Possible

One Piece's live-action series is currently now in the works with a second season coming to Netflix in the future, and the actress behind Nami is hoping to keep playing the character for as long as Netflix will let her! One Piece's live-action series was one of the most successful manga and anime to live-action adaptations in recent memory as not only was it a commercial success for Netflix (often topping its weekly watch charts), but was also very successful with fans of the original series. This is largely in thanks to the cast behind it all too.

One Piece Season 2 was announced to be in the works following its great reception with Netflix, and the cast bringing the Straw Hats to life will all presumably return to their roles for the new episodes. This likely includes Emily Rudd, who recently shared with fans on social media that she wants to stay on for as long as she can. When asked by a fan if she was committed to Nami "until the end," Rudd answered with, "[I] am her and she is me as long as they let me amen."

(Photo: Netflix)

What's Next for Netflix's One Piece?

Netflix has announced that One Piece Season 2 is now in the works, but has yet to reveal a release date or window at the time of this writing. The main cast is presumably going to return for the new episodes, but that's yet to be confirmed either. With Emily Rudd being as committed as she is (knowing One Piece's original releases still haven't ended yet), hopefully that means a very long and successful run for the live-action series. If you wanted to catch up with One Piece before Season 2, you can check out the series' eight episode long first season streaming with Netflix.

Netflix teases One Piece's first season as such, "Based on Japan's highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he's always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn."

How long are you hoping to see Netflix's One Piece last for? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!

HT – OP_Netflix_Fan on X