One Piece: Egghead Arc Adds Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan Stars to Cast

One Piece's anime is now working its way through the highly anticipated adaptation of the Egghead Arc, and the anime has added some new Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Attack on Titan stars to the roster for some new characters! One Piece is entering 2024 with a fresh start as the first new episode of the year officially begun taking on the first arc from the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series. The Egghead Arc also introduces a whole host of new characters filling out the Military as they work alongside Koby, and the anime has added some big new voices for these additions.

One Piece has revealed the addition of three new cast members ahead of their anime debut in Episode 1090 with the likes of Satoshi Hino (Kyojuro Rengoku in Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc) as Prince Grus, Toa Yukinari (Karin in Naruto) as Doll, and Mikami Shiori (Historia in Attack on Titan) as Hibari. These three new additions will be playing an unexpected part of the Egghead Arc through Koby's side of the story, and we'll be seeing them in action with the next episode of the anime.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1090

One Piece Episode 1090 is titled "A New Island! Future Island Egghead" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "The Straw Hats are thrown out into the snowy sea in the face of a powerful force! A new shadow closes in on the sinking Sunny, one threat after another looms. Does the place where the stray Luffy and the others have washed up on offer hope or despair?" Premiering in Japan on Sunday, January 14th (and Saturday, January 13th internationally), One Piece Episode 1090 will be streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix.

One Piece: Egghead Arc will also be introducing a few more additions to the voice cast with the debut of Dr. Vegapunk and his various helpers (who share a secret that will be revealed in a future episode). They include the likes of Yohei Tadano as Dr. Vegapunk, Shuhei Sakaguchi as Shaka, Aya Hirano as Lilith, Ryoko Shiraishi as Edison, Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Pythagoras, Kaede Hondo as Atlas, and Mutsumi Tamura as York.

