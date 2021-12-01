Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Is About to Hit a Major Turning Point

It has been a long time coming, but Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is ready to tackle its next big hurdle. The isekai has amassed fans around the world, and their expectations for season two have been high. Now, a new promo has gone live that has viewers on edge. After all, an ominous episode is on the way, and it will change things for Rudeus forever.

If you haven’t heard, Mushoku Tensei did put out a full promo for episode 21 today. The clip, which can be found below, starts slowly with some dark music. It continues on with Rudeus’ companions Eris and Ruijerd looking on scared for their lives. And when a new face appears before Rudeus, you get the sense that this man is leagues above the hero and his party.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/animetv_jp/status/1465970275615449091?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Of course, manga readers will know how true that statement is. The anime has yet to delve into this hero, but Mushoku Tensei is ready to give its crash course. After all, Orsted is an important character in the isekai, and his power levels are absolutely wild. In the original series, Orsted’s debut leads to a battle between him and Rufus’ friends which leaves them on death’s door. Rudeus is left much the same after his battle, and it is only thanks to a request that Orsted spares him.

Readers have been anxious to see this battle since Mushoku Tensei got its own anime, so you can see why the fandom is buzzing. A lot of pressure is riding on Orsted, but fans know the fighter is up to the challenge. He isn’t a Dragon god for nothing, and Mushoku Tensei fans are ready to see him in action.

What do you think of this latest Mushoku Tensei promo? Are you ready for the show’s next wild episode? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.