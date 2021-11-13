Mushoku Tensei Hypes Next Arc With New Key Visual

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is getting ready for the anime’s next big arc with a new key visual! The first part of the anime adaptation for Rifujin na Magonote’s original novel series made its big debut earlier this year and was one of the standout releases of the Winter 2021 schedule. Following a delay from its planned return this Summer, the second part of the anime’s debut season is now airing new episodes as part of the Fall 2021 schedule. Now it’s getting ready for its next major arc as Rudeus, Eris, and Rujierd make their next move.

The newest episodes of the series have wrapped up the surprisingly intense Reunion Arc, and that means Rudeus has now been inspired enough to return home and see just what the situation is like for the home that his father has said is now completely destroyed. This all kicks off the “Homecoming Arc” of the series, and this arc has been teased with a new key visual showing off Rudeus’ big opponent for this next fight on Mushoku Tensei’s official Twitter account. You can check it out below:

https://twitter.com/mushokutensei_A/status/1459491240211148814?s=20

The second part of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation‘s debut season has been listed to run for 12 episodes in all, and is now halfway through that run by the time this new arc kicks off. It’s highly likely that this will be the final arc for the debut season given just how much happens in it (and how the anime could take its time with the adaptation), and it starts off a new status quo after that would make for a better starting off point for potential future new episodes, movies, or however the anime chooses to continue.

If you wanted to catch up with the anime, you can now find all of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’s episodes streaming with Funimation. They describe the series as such, “When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a bus, his story doesn’t end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he’s always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he’s always dreamed of, he’s embarking on an epic adventure—with all of his past experience intact!”

What do you think of this first look at Mushoku Tensei’s next arc? How are you liking the anime’s debut season so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!