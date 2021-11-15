Mushoku Tensei to Release Unaired Episode on Blu-ray

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has plans to release an unaired episode of the series on Blu-ray soon! The debut season of the anime is now midway through its second part, and that means the series is getting ready for a huge new arc to bring the season to an end. It’s also getting ready for its next slate of Blu-ray releases in Japan, and that means those fans in the region will be able to nab some major extras when they purchase the series on home video. One of these bonuses of which is a brand new episode.

The official Twitter account for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has announced the first details for its next Blu-ray volume release in Japan, and revealed that there will actually be a completely new episode included when it drops next March. This new episode was not aired as part of the anime’s run, and takes place within a particularly intense moment of the Reunion arc that has played out over the last couple of episodes. This will be an extra mission involving Eris and showcasing what she was doing during all of that.

https://twitter.com/mushokutensei_A/status/1459491483480780800?s=20

The most recent episodes of the series have seen Rudeus reuniting with his father, and it was quite the intense reunion as Rudeus learned about the kind of dark situation they were really in since he and Eris were suddenly teleported to the Demon Continent. At one point in the episode, Eris reveals that she and Rujierd had been dealing with some goblins and that will apparently be the focus of the new episode included with the home video release. It’s unclear as to whether or not fans outside of Japan will be able to check out this unaired episode as well, but that’ll mean the anime’s debut season will wrap with 24 episodes instead of its current 23 episode count.

Now’s the time to catch up before it’s all over, and if you wanted to do so, you can now find all of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation‘s episodes streaming with Funimation. They describe the series as such, “When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a bus, his story doesn’t end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he’s always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he’s always dreamed of, he’s embarking on an epic adventure—with all of his past experience intact!”

Are you curious to see what Mushoku Tensei has to offer with its unaired episode? How are you liking Part 2 of the debut series so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!