My Adventures With Superman Star Jack Quaid Never Saw the Role Coming

Superman is no stranger to the screen. Time and again, the DC Comics icon has been brought to life by Hollywood. While James Gunn crafts the hero's next live-action outing, fans fell in love with My Adventures With Superman. The anime-inspired title earned rave reviews in part because of Jack Quaid's performance. And now, the actor says he never ever expected to step into the hero's tights.

"I never thought in a million years it would happen, but that's the power of animation," Quaid shared with Entertainment Weekly during a recent interview. "It's really surreal to voice a superhero, specifically Superman – the first one. It's an iconic character. It's such an honor to be able to put a stamp on it at all."

Continuing, Quaid pointed out some of his favorite aspects of My Adventures With Superman. While the actor loves to see Superman in action, he relishes in the moments where the show hones in on Clark as a person.

"The fact that I got to play this version of Clark, this version of Superman, it was such a joy. I love that he's Clark Kent forward. Deep down, he's this big dork from Kansas... I love that Superman is a persona he's trying to live up to," Quaid shared. "I really love the character and the tone."

Given the success of My Adventures With Superman, it is no surprise Quaid was asked to return to the series. Warner Bros. Animation has tapped the show for a second season, and fans have big expectations. Studio Mir brought crisp visuals to the superhero series, and its anime homages left fans across the global impressed. And when season two goes live, we're sure Quaid will fall right back into the role.

