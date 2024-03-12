Pokemon: The Voice of Ash Pitches the Trainer's Anime Comeback

For decades, the world watched as Pokemon turned Ash Ketchum into a bonafide champion. With Pikachu at his side, the trainer was left to become the very best, and he managed to see his dream through. These days, the Pokemon anime has parted with Ash as Pokemon Horizon: The Series has two new leads on hand. But after chatting with the voice of Ash Ketchum, ComicBook has learned what the trainer might be up to.

Recently, Sarah Natochenny guested on ComicBook's A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, our official Pokemon podcast. It was there the actress reminisced about her time with Ash Ketchum. And when asked what the trainer is up to today, well – she imagines the trainer is spending some time in Italy (or its comparable region).

"I think they're off continuing on doing what they usually do, but I think they get to do it now with a sense of 'I'm a champion.' I think there is a bit more of a lax [feeling], like a bit of a vacation. He might be resting on his laurels a little bit and maybe learning some lessons that go along with resting on your laurels," Natochenny shared.

"He rests on his laurels and then he gets in some trouble and Team Rocket comes back and steals Pikachu. Ash has to go get him, but he's like, 'Oh, I'm in Italy, you know.'"

Clearly, the actress has put some serious thought into where Ash is at. After all, the trainer is a World Champion these days, so he has reached the top of the tournament bracket. Now, Ash is left to complete the other parts of dream: catching 'em all and being the very best. There is little doubt the Pokemon anime will reunite with Ash down the line, and fans will get to see how the trainer is doing. And hopefully, Natochenny was right about Ash taking a vacation for once in his life!

If you are not caught up with all things Pokemon, you can find its latest anime series on Netflix. Pokemon Horizons: The Series just launched its first batch of episodes in the United States. And as for Ash's final episodes, those are also streaming in English dub!

What do you think about this Pokemon pitch?