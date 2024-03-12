Fairy Tail Creator Breaks Silence on Anime's Comeback Trailer

Fairy Tail's creator has broken their silence on the big sequel anime's latest update! Fairy Tail's anime and manga was brought to an end a few years ago, but the franchise has been continuing with an official sequel manga series ever since. Not all fans might be aware of it, but Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been following Natsu and the others taking on the special 100 Years Quest that was teased at the end of the original series' run. But soon more fans will get to check out the sequel as its anime will be making its full debut later this year.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest was first announced to be in the works a bit after the anime's final season came to an end a few years ago, and after years of waiting the anime will finally be premiering in Japan later this July as part of the upcoming Summer 2024 anime schedule. Taking to social media to celebrate its latest update, Fairy Tail creator Hiro Mashima shared the following statement about the new sequel anime's premiere, "Sorry for the delay! You can see Natsu and the others moving again! Look forward to new characters!"

What Is Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest?

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will be an anime adapting Hiro Mashima and Atsuo Ueda's manga of the same name premiering sometime later this July. Shinji Ishihara will be returning from the original Fairy Tail anime to serve as chief director for the sequel alongside Toshinori Watanabe directing for J.C. Staff. Atsuhiro Tomioka will be overseeing the scripts, Yurika Sako will be handling character designs, and Yasuharu Takanashi will be composing the music. Original cast members are set to return as well with Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu Dragneel, Aya Hirano as Lucy Heartfilia, Rie Kugimiya as Happy, Yuichi Nakamura as Gray Fullbuster, Sayaka Ohara as Erza Scarlet, Satomi Satou as Wendy, and Yui Hori as Charle all confirmed.

If you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics. They tease the sequel series as such, "Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

Are you excited to see Fairy Tail return to anime with a new sequel? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!