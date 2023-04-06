My Adventures with Superman Teaser Trailer Revealed

2023 is shaping up to be a banner year for Superman, and now DC has revealed the first look at the DC Icon's latest project. Today DC revealed the first teaser trailer for the new animated series My Adventures with Superman, a series that will follow Clark Kent in his twenties in a coming-of-age style story. Superman will be voiced by Jack Quad (The Boys), and will also feature Alice Lee as Lois Lane and Ishmael Sahid as the voice of Jimmy Olsen. The trailer blends modern animation with a classic Superman flair, and it will be laughing on Adult Swim and HBO Max later this summer. You can watch the full trailer in the video below.

My Adventures with Superman is described as a "action-packed, comedic, and romantic adventure" featuring Superman and Lois Lane. Olsen will complete the trinity of the show, as fans will see them become an investigative reporting powerhouse team at the Daily Planet.

There will also be a romantic angle to things as Clark and Lois start to fall for each other, and as things progress, Lane gets closer to figuring out exactly who Clark is when he's not at the Daily Planet. You can probably expect ever more Superman family characters to be included, though they aren't mentioned in the initial press release. Hopefully, we'll get even more of those characters in a full trailer soon.

The series will feature Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) as executive producer. Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as co-producer.

My Adventures with Superman is already looking impressive, and there will be plenty of superhero throwdowns in the series as well. DC just might have another hit on their hands, and you can find the official description of the series below.

"My Adventures with Superman is a serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet.

The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love... as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right."

My Adventures with Superman will hit Adult Swim and HBO Max this summer, with a specific release date to be revealed at a later date.

