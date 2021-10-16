My Adventures With Superman Animated Series Debuts New Concept Art at DC FanDome

Amid the many announcements and reveals that took place during DC FanDome, one quick one went by that fans of the Man of Steel might have missed, another sneak peek at the new animated series, My Adventures With Superman. Set to be released on HBO Max and on Cartoon Network, new concept art from the series and its new designs for Superman, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen were shown off during the event along with a new shot of the trio together. The series will follow the action-packed, comedic, and romantic adventures of Superman and Lois Lane along with their best friend Jimmy Olsen.

The Boys star Jack Quaid is set to lead the series as the voice of Clark Kent/Superman and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist‘s Alice Lee will take on the role of Lois Lane, no voice talent for Jimmy Olsen has been confirmed just yet. Speaking previously with ComicBook.com about the series, Quaid reacted to his casting, telling us: “I love it. It is a challenge, but I see it mostly as an opportunity, not even an opportunity, just I get to be able to play in all of these different universes. I mean, the fact that I’m in Star Trek, and Superman, and this crazy messed up universe where superheroes are real and are drugged from birth to become superhuman. That’s insane”

Previously described as a “serialized coming-of-age story”, will see Clark build his secret Superman identity and embrace his role as Metropolis’s hero while Lois, who is herself growing into the role of star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. Against this backdrop, viewers will see Lois and Clark falling in love, sharing adventures, and taking down bad guys all while stumbling over secrets and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.

“Superman has remained one of the most iconic and beloved Super Heroes in the world,” Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros., previously said. “This fresh take from the Warner Bros. Animation team delivers a modern, relatable Clark kent alongside a fearless, whip-smart Lois Lane who are navigating the small tasks of both becoming adults and trying to save the world.”

“It’s been a great partnership working with Cartoon Network and HBO Max to bring more DC Super Heroes to the platform in new and creatively interesting ways,” Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, said. “This is the first animated Superman in many years and we want to tell our Superman story through the trio of Clark, Lois, and Jimmy – whose relationship dynamic will allow for rich, serialized, and engaging stories as we explore their lives as individuals and their journey together as friends.”

No premiere date for My Adventures With Superman has been announced yet.