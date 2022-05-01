My Dress-Up Darling Earns Impressive Sales Following Anime's Finale

✖

My Dress-Up Darling wrapped its first season, and even in its wake, the series is still growing leaps and bounds. After all, the rom-com is finding new netizens online each day, and it turns out the manga has become a go-to for fans missing out on the anime. A new report confirmed as much this week as My Dress-Up Darling revealed it hit a big record just weeks after its season one finale.

The report comes from the anime's official Twitter, and it confirms My Dress-Up Darling just hit a new sales record. Two weeks ago, the manga reached six million sales worldwide, and now that figure has risen to 6.5 million. Those kinds of sales are pretty wild for a manga with just one season under its belt, but that is the power of My Dress-Up Darling.

According to the report, the manga has also seen a huge rise in stock requests from Japanese bookstores. My Dress-Up Darling pushed bookstores nationwide to order an extra three million copies since its anime began, and a third of them were ordered since season one ended. Clearly, the anime's popularity is still growing, and fans are convinced these sales have all but assured a season two is happening.

READ MORE: My Dress-Up Darling Quickly Reaches Impressive New Sales Milestone | My Dress-Up Darling Season One Review: The Next Era of Romantic Comedy Anime | My Dress-Up Darling Reveals Look at First Marin Figure

Want to know more about My Dress-Up Darling? You can read up on its official synopsis below:

"Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi--a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he's gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids--especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa--seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide."

What do you make of this wild new sales milestone? Have you watch the first season of My Dress-Up Darling? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.