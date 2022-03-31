My Dress-Up Darling Reveals Look at First Marin Figure

✖

My Dress-Up Darling's anime run might have come to an end, but the series will be living on with the release of a special new collectible for Marin Kitagawa! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series has exploded into a whole new world of popularity and success thanks to the debut of the anime adaptation. The anime had introduced fans to the main dup of Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo as they grew closer to one another over the course of its episodes, and now that it's come to an end, fans weren't ready to see the series go just yet.

Unfortunately there have yet to be any plans revealed for a potential second season of the anime just yet, but My Dress-Up Darling celebrated the end of the anime's debut season with the announcement that a special new Marin figure is on the way. Following the end of the anime, the official Twitter account for My Dress-Up Darling shared the first look at the prototype for the first Marin figure to the public. It's still far too early in the development process for a proper release window, date, or price, but fans can now get an idea of the Marin that's coming to shelves soon! Check it out below:

If you wanted to check out My Dress-Up Darling's anime now that it's complete to see why fans have fallen in love with Marin so much, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation in both Japanese and English dubbed audio. They officially describe the anime as such, "Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi--a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he's gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids--especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa--seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide."

What do you think? How did you like My Dress-Up Darling's first season? Where did it rank among your favorite shows of the Winter? Where does Marin rank among your favorite characters of the year overall so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!