My Dress-Up Darling Quickly Reaches Impressive New Sales Milestone

✖

My Dress-Up Darling's anime run might have come to an end earlier this year, but the series has been such a success that it's been pushing the manga to rapidly hit impressive new sales milestones in a relatively short time! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series was enjoying a modicum of success among fans since its initial release in Square Enix's Young Gangan magazine back in 2018, but now the franchise has entered a whole new realm of recognition thanks to the successful release of its official anime adaptation. As fans wait for more, it's clear they are making their way to the manga.

As My Dress-Up Darling's original manga had come to an end, there has unfortunately yet to be any word on whether or not a second season will be coming our way. As fans quickly seek to get their fix of new material from the series (and maybe even catch up to the manga thus far), the manga is quickly hitting some impressive new milestones. After reporting hitting six million copies of the manga printed and sold, the official Twitter account has revealed a new update that the manga has hit an impressive 6.5 million copies printed and sold just two weeks after that first milestone.

The quickly increasing sales of the manga have been impressive as not only did the manga reach an additional 2.5 million copies since before the anime, but grew to five and then 5.5 million over the course of its episodes. Now that the anime is over, the series had hit six million copies printed and now 6.5 million copies just two weeks after it hit six million. It's clearer than ever that the manga is catching fire with fans as more of them discover the anime adaptation, and hopefully makes a second season all the more real.

If you wanted to see the anime for yourself before a second season actually happens, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation in both Japanese and English dubbed audio. They officially describe My Dress-Up Darling as such, "Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi--a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he's gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids--especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa--seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide."

What do you think? How do you feel about My Dress-Up Darling's manga blowing up more following the anime's debut? What did you think of its anime run from earlier this year? Would you want to see it return for a second season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!