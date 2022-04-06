My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Brings Marin’s Final Makeover to Life

One awesome My Dress-Up Darling cosplay has brought Marin Kitagawa’s spiciest cosplay makeover to life! Shinichi Fukuda’s original manga series had made its official anime adaptation debut as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule earlier this year, and while it might be wrapped up for now, it’s hard to deny just how much of an impact the series made right out of the gate. Despite all of the larger blockbuster series taking up fans’ attention over the course of the schedule, this series ended up becoming one of the major standouts when the Winter schedule came to an end.

It’s no surprise as to why My Dress-Up Darling was such a major hit either as fans were immediately drawn to the series’ main heroine, Marin, who was working toward her goal of cosplaying some of her favorite anime, game, and manga characters. The final cosplay seen for her in the anime’s penultimate episode challenged Wakana Gojo with filling in many of the blanks left from the character seen in Marin’s favorite manga, and this “Liz-kyun” was ultimately brought to life by Marin in a whole new way. Now this makeover has jumped from the screen as artist @zerhoe_two has brought this look to life on Instagram! You can check it out below:

My Dress-Up Darling‘s anime run has officially come to an end, but there has yet to be any word on whether or not it will be returning for Season 2 just yet. If you wanted to see the anime for yourself to find out why Marin’s been such a standout among fans, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation in both Japanese and English dubbed audio. They officially describe My Dress-Up Darling as such:

“Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi–a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he’s gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids–especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa–seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide.”

What do you think? How did you like My Dress-Up Darling‘s first season? Where does it ranks among your favorite releases of the Winter 2022 anime schedule? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!