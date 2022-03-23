My Dress-Up Darling Animator Shares New Art Of Marin

One of the animators behind My Dress-Up Darling is honoring Marin Kitagawa’s newest cosplay with some adorable new art! Shinichi Fukuda’s original manga series made its big anime adaptation debut along with the rest of the new wave of Winter 2022 anime schedule, and has quickly become one of the most popular releases of the schedule overall. It’s quickly taken off with fans as they were drawn into its central duo of Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo as they grew closer to one another and dove further into Marin’s cosplay hobby. This has resulted in all sorts of makeovers for Marin in the episodes so far.

The debut season of My Dress-Up Darling will soon be coming to an end, and the penultimate episode of the season featured one of the most heated moments between Marin and Wakana yet. This all started off when Wakana had helped Marin take on the cosplay from a light novel series she was interested in, and it’s this succubus look that was such a hit with even those behind the series. Chief animation director Jun Yamazaki honored this newest cosplay with some special new art on their own Twitter account. You can check it out below:

My Dress-Up Darling‘s first season will soon be coming to an end, but it has yet to be announced whether or not the series will be getting a second season. There’s a pretty good sign that the series will continue given just how even the series creator seems to be a huge fan, but at least there’s still plenty of time to catch up before it’s all over. You can now find My Dress-Up Darling streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation in both Japanese and English dubbed audio. They officially describe the anime as such:

“Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi–a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he’s gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids–especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa–seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide.”

What do you think? Where does Marin's latest look rank among your favorite cosplays in the series? Are you hoping to see My Dress-Up Darling make its return with Season 2?